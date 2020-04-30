Coronavirus pushed Twitter to a record 24% growth in daily users last quarter, but the social media giant swung to a loss

Mike Blake/Reuters

Twitter reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that showed a record 24% year-on-year increase in daily active users to 166 million in the first quarter, which it attributed partially to the coronavirus.

“In this difficult time, Twitter’s purpose is proving more vital than ever,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said.

The social media grew revenue by 3%, but swung to a net loss of $US8.4 million as the coronavirus pandemic hit home.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter shares surged more than 5% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the social media group revealed record growth in daily active users last quarter.

The company’s first-quarter revenue beat the consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts polled by Bloomberg, but its profits fell short of expectations.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $US808 million versus $US773 million estimated.

Net income: $US8.4 million loss versus $US84 million profit estimated.

EPS: $US0.01 versus $US0.10 estimated.



Read more:

An expert tech investor beating 97% of his peers reveals the most important trends in his portfolio – and breaks out his top 3 stock picks for the next decade



Twitter’s first-quarter revenues rose 3% as advertising sales inched upward and data licensing and other revenue jumped 17%. However, an 18% increase in costs and expenses fuelled a net loss of $US8.4 million – a sharp swing from the $US191 million profit the company recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

The bright spot was user growth. Twitter’s daily active users ballooned by 24% year-on-year to 166 million, its fastest growth rate as a public company so far.

Twitter also added 14 million users in the space of three months. It attributed the growth to seasonal strength, product improvements, and “global conversation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In this difficult time, Twitter’s purpose is proving more vital than ever,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in the earnings release.

“We are helping the world stay informed, and providing a unique way for people to come together to help or simply entertain and remind one another of our connections.”



Read more:

Bank of America says an under-the-radar gauge of volatility is warning that the bear market is not over – and shares 2 cheap trades to protect against the next drop



Dorsey will surely be relieved by the strong user growth. Activist investor Elliott Management called his position as CEO into question earlier this year, suggesting his attention was divided by his other CEO position at Square. It also questioned his plan to move to Africa for several months.

The parties struck a deal last month to keep Dorsey in power. He no longer plans to move to Africa..

Twitter declined to provide revenue or operating income forecasts for the second quarter, citing “unprecedented uncertainty and rapidly shifting market conditions.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.