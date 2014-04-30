LIVE: TWITTER EARNINGS ARE OUT, STOCK PLUNGES

Twitter’s numbers are out:

Revenue is $250 million versus analyst expectations of $241.47 million.

EPS is $0.00 versus analyst expectations of -$0.03.

Monthly active users was 255 million, up from 241 million the previous quarter.

Q2 revenue guidance $270-$280 million, versus analyst expectations of $272.94 million.

The stock is down 9% in reaction to the numbers, which is dragging it near its all-time lows.

It’s a little hard to figure what’s wrong. The numbers are pretty much in-line with expectations.

We’re guessing that monthly users were lighter than the Street wanted. Morgan Stanley, for instance, was calling for 256 million monthly active users.

Here’s a chart looking at Twitter’s users growth deceleration, via BI Intelligence:

