Twitter Working To Fix Bug That Broke Summize.com Redirection

Update: Twitter says this is a temporary bug that the company is working to fix. So our earlier assumption that Twitter has pulled the plug on Summize.com is incorrect.



Earlier: Almost two years ago, Twitter acquired real-time search engine Summize for about $15 million. That search engine is now a core part of Twitter’s product and its engineering team.

But Twitter has finally pulled the plug on the Summize.com domain; it no longer redirects to search.twitter.com.

That has forced a few long-time Summize users — including ourselves — to update our bookmarks:

