Twitter Agrees To Censor Posts For The Second Time This Week

Photo: AP

PARIS (AP) — A French Jewish group that threatened a lawsuit against Twitter says the social network has agreed to pull tweets under a pair of hash tags that spawned more than a week of racist and anti-Semitic posts.The group, the French Union of Jewish Students, held a conference call Thursday night with Twitter executives in California, the same day the social network blocked an account of a banned German neo-Nazi group at the behest of local authorities.



The anti-Semitic tweets in French, which started Oct. 10, included slurs and photos evoking the Holocaust, including one of a pile of ash. They were followed by similar, anti-Muslim tweets.

In Germany on Thursday, Twitter blocked the neo-Nazi’s account in Germany.

The French-language tweets came from hundreds of users.

