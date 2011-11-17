Quit Complaining—Twitter's Promoted Tweets Are Pretty Great

Photo: via Wikipedia

This morning, I saw a Promoted Tweet (pictured below) from football superstar Adrian Peterson in my Twitter feed. The tweet was about Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, a video game that launched yesterday.It made me immediately think for a second about how this new kind of ad is going to work, even though Twitter hasn’t rolled out promoted tweets in full force yet.



I realised that Promoted Tweets really aren’t that much different from TV commercials—brief interruptions from your content.

Except they’re not very annoying.

These brief interruptions often include celebrities and product endorsements. TV commercials work, except they’re being skipped over more and more frequently thanks to DVR boxes.

Twitter’s commercials are different and have a leg up because they will be intermixed with incredibly time-sensitive content. They’re also brief, which helps. And a lot of of the time, Promoted Tweets are from celebrities who tweet their thoughts in their own voice.

This all adds up to timeliness, personality, and credibility.

Some Twitter clients scrub Promoted Tweets from your feed, but Twitter needs to find a way to stop them. Otherwise, it’s like watching TV without any ads at all. Twitter won’t be making any money that way.

A few days ago I spoke with Hilary Smith, SVP of Communications for Digital content at NBC. She informed me that Promoted Tweets NBC has purchased have been shockingly successful, and have received a ton of engagement from Twitter users.

People are finding Promoted Tweets personable and click-able. This is in part due to the fact that when a Twitter celebrity tweets out something, you know it’s sincere. Maybe too sincere, in Ashton Kutcher’s case.

In another more candid tweet pasted below, Peterson tweeted about “dominating” another football player at a video game.

To me, this ad is meatier than the first one. It’s Adrian Peterson mixing his personal life with an advertisement.

This tweet makes me laugh, and puts a much more personal stamp on advertising. And the best part for advertisers? Not only did I kind of enjoy this ad, but I can’t fast forward through it, even if I want to.

Don’t be afraid to start making bigger moves with Promoted Tweets, Twitter. Nobody likes to see a completely free product feel a little less free, but Promoted Tweets aren’t half bad.

