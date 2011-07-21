Twitter Fires Product Team

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Four key product managers at Twitter are getting the ax, TechCrunch’s MG Siegler reports. They are Kevin Cheng, Josh Elman, Anamitra Banerji and Jean-Paul Cozzatti.This sounds like a pretty big shake-up, and it probably is, and it’s also completely normal. Jack Dorsey just returned to Twitter as the company’s executive chairman and product visionary. Those people are part of the Ev Williams/Jason Goldman team.



Whenever a new leader steps in an organisation, they usually replace the previous person’s lieutenants with their own. It’s not an ego thing: it’s just that everyone is more comfortable working with a certain type of person, and so when you step in to run an organisation, that’s the people you want around you. And Dorsey is a visionary and very demanding product leader, often compared to Steve Jobs. When Steve Jobs returned to Apple people were terrified to get in an elevator with him because they feared they wouldn’t have a job by the time the doors opened again.

