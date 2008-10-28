Twitter Privacy Breaks Down

Twitter allows its users to set their messages as private — so that only selected contacts can view them. But a Hungarian Web site, Webisztán, says it figured out away to get past the barriers. Valleywag reports:



To see anyone else’s privae, friends-only messages, pick one of the user’s friends, and then substitute their user name in this URL:

http://twitter.com/statuses/friends/[USERNAME].xml

We tried it and it works. Here’s a (very boring) message we found in Facebook exec Dave Morin’s feed from Wall Street Journal reporter Jessica Vascellaro, who set her account to private:

