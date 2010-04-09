Twitter Previews The Redesign That Will Make You "Not Want To Use A Desktop Client"

Twitter is working on a “significant” redesign, says lead designer Doug Bowman.



On Dribbble, a site for designers who want to show off their work, Doug posted the image to the right and wrote, “Working on what may end up a significant redesign. Not final yet. What we can show without giving away the farm.”

The upcoming redesign has many of the developers who build Twitter clients worried — especially after an ominous post from Twitter’s top investor warned that Twitter developers earlier this week to stop “filling holes” and start building real applications.

We interpreted the post as a hint to developers that Twitter could buy or build its own photo-uploader and mobile app, squashing third-party developers in its way.

One such developer wrote us yesterday to say:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they now deem it important to own more eyeballs. I don’t agree with this strategy but, as I said, I wouldn’t be surprised. [Twitter shouldn’t] underestimate the value of the innovation in the long tail. I hope this is not stifled if Twitter appear to be competing.”

These third-party developers might be on to something. In a now-deleted tweet from February, Twitter engineer Alex Payne wrote, “If you had some of the nifty site features that we Twitter employees have, you might not want to use a desktop client. (You will soon.)”

