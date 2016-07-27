Twitter has signed a deal with Sky that will allow it to broadcast Premier League goals

Twitter is going to start broadcasting live Barclays English Premier League football clips over its platform this season after it signed a deal with Sky Sports.

The deal, announced by Twitter on Wednesday, will allow football fans in the UK and Ireland to watch a selection of goals and moments via the @SkyFootball Twitter account in “real- time”. Users will also be able to watch post-match analysis.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Twitter is making the Premier League clips available through Twitter Amplify, which is a Twitter initiative that unites broadcasters and advertisers and is designed to get high-quality, branded video content directly into people’s timelines.

David Gibbs, digital director of Sky Sports & Sky News, said in a statement:

“We’re delighted to be working with Twitter to bring in-game clips to football fans across the UK & Ireland as part of our biggest ever season of football. With more than 30 million users across a variety of platforms, Sky Sports is already the number one digital destination for sports in the UK. By expanding our partnership with Twitter, we can bring even more great action to an even bigger audience.”

The deal comes two years after the Premier League warned fans not to tweet their own videos of goals, saying that it’s a breach of copyright and ultimately against the law.

In the US, Twitter has recently signed live broadcast rights deals with the NFL (National Football League), NHL (National Hockey League), and MLB (Major League Baseball).

NOW WATCH: You can print your photos as pancakes now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.