Here's Twitter's Prediction For The Jobs Report

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labour Statistics will release its April jobs report.

The average Wall Street economist surveyed by Bloomberg estimates that 218,000 nonfarm payrolls were added during the month.

But the folks on Twitter have been Tweeting their #NFPGuesses all day.

According to Bloomberg’s Michael McDonough, the average Twitterer is looking for 211,000.

The chart below shows when each guess came in. The numbers range from a low of 17,700 to 900,000, which is represented by that huge spike at 6:50 a.m. ET.

