Here's Twitter's Prediction For The Jobs Report

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labour Statistics will release its June jobs report.

The average Wall Street economist surveyed by Bloomberg estimates that 216,000 nonfarm payrolls were added during the month. The median estimate is 215,000

But the folks on Twitter have been Tweeting their #NFPGuesses all day.

According to Bloomberg’s Michael McDonough, the average Twitterer is looking for 232,960.

The chart below shows when each guess came in. The numbers range from a low of 231,000 to a high of 235,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.