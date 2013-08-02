Here Is Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

The averageTwitter
prediction for today’s non-farm payrolls report is 206,000.
The median estimate is 205,000.
The standard deviation from the mean is 42,000.
These figures are based on 111 Twitter submissions using the hashtag #NFPGuesses through 8:15 AM ET.
Wall Street economists forecast today’s headline non-farm payrolls number will come in at 185K new jobs.
We will have the jobs data LIVE at 8:30 AM ET >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.