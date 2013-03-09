Here Is Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

Photo: Flickr

The average Twitter prediction for today’s non-farm payrolls report is 175K.The median estimate is 175K.



The standard deviation from the mean is 37K.

These figures are based on 78 Twitter submissions using the hashtag #NFPGuesses through 7:42 AM ET.

Wall Street economists forecast today’s headline non-farm payrolls number will come in at 165K new jobs.

We will have the jobs data LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.