Twitter Poaches Another Google Designer

Google user interface designer Leland Rechis has quit the company to join microblogging startup Twitter, Twitter’s Director of Mobile Business Development announced today — via Twitter.Leland is following a well-worn path from Google for Twitter.

Two of Twitter cofounders, Biz Stone and Ev Williams, met at Google before leaving to begin a startup.

Top designer Doug Bowman left Google to join Twitter in March.

Before joining Google in 2004, Leland was a senior designer at Yahoo.

