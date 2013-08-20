Twitter Stepped Up Its TV Investment By Poaching This Google Ad Exec

In a move aimed at boosting its vigorous pursuit of television advertising dollars, Twitter has hired Google’s head of media and entertainment ad sales, Variety’s Todd Spangler reported Sunday.

Jennifer Prince started Monday as Twitter’s director of entertainment industry sales, making her the first person at the micro-blogging giant charged with targeting ad sales to a specific industry.

Prince’s hiring is the latest in a series of decisions the company has made in hopes of capitalising on the droves of television fans who flock to Twitter discuss what they’re watching in real time.

“All entertainment brands are working with Twitter, but they’re just scratching the surface,” Prince told Variety, adding that she will pitch Twitter as a “social soundtrack” brands can use to improve their marketing campaigns.

This past spring, Twitter introduced a pair of advertising products aimed at scooping up TV ad dollars. One product allows advertisers to pair TV ads with real-time sponsored tweets for users who are watching a given show, and another lets media companies post targeted videos alongside short advertisements.

The social media service’s heavy investment in the TV game was validated by a Nielsen study earlier this month that found that a spike in tweets about a television show can lead to increased viewership.

Prior to coming to Google in 2011, Prince worked for YouTube as a sales team manager and at Demand Media as head of branded ad sales.

