Twitter plunges after Salesforce rules out bid

Twitter is down 6.3% at $16.67 per share on Friday afternoon after Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the Financial Times Twitter “wasn’t the right fit for us.” Salesforce was the last remaining bidder for the company after Apple, Disney, and Google were all said to be interested at one point, but later ruled out acquiring the company.
NOW WATCH: LIZ ANN SONDERS: The most unsettling outcome for the markets would be a surprise Trump win
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.