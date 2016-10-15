Twitter plunges after Salesforce rules out bid

Twitter is down 6.3% at $16.67 per share on Friday afternoon after Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the Financial Times Twitter “wasn’t the right fit for us.” Salesforce was the last remaining bidder for the company after Apple, Disney, and Google were all said to be interested at one point, but later ruled out acquiring the company.

