Twitter Rolls Out Photo Sharing For All Web Users, Still Not On Mobile App

Photo: Twitter

Twitter has rolled out photo sharing for all users of Twitter.com.This is a logical step for Twitter, if not a little late. Until now users have had to rely on yFrog, TwitPic, or any number of alternatives to post photos.



What’s weird to us, though, is that the photo service isn’t available for the Twitter app yet. (At least not on iPhone, any Android users able to use Twitter photos on the Android app?)

Maybe Twitter is waiting for iOS 5 when Twitter is more deeply integrated with the native camera and photo applications, but Twitter always pushes itself as a mobile first application. As such, you’d think it would add official photo support there first.

