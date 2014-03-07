This Hilarious Photo Shows Why Twitter - And Patrick Stewart - Is Amazing

It’s not a secret that Twitter is pretty great.

News, networking, socializing, promoting, sharing — you name it, and Twitter has been a platform for all of it.

It has also been a way to break the wall between celebrities and government officials and the masses. Anyone can tweet, anyone can reply, and anyone can talk to anyone.

That’s what makes this photo (via Ashley Mayer) so great:

— Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) March 6, 2014

UK Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted that he had been talking to President Obama about the situation in Ukraine. He then attached a photo of himself on a phone.

Then a Twitter improv show began. While Cameron’s tweet was serious, renown comedian Rob Delaney jumped “on the line” with a tube of toothpaste.

Then Sir Patrick Stewart dialed in with a container of Wet Ones wipes.

Finally, a man named Michael Moreno joined the line via his dog.

Here’s a bigger version:

