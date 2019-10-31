'Ridiculous': Social media is scratching its head over Tourism Australia's new ad campaign promoting our 'Philausophy'

Tourism Australia’s new ad campaign. Image: Tourism Australia

Tourism Australia’s latest ad campaign has come under fire from Twitter users.

The campaign, titled “Come live our Philausophy”, encourages the world to take on the country’s laid back approach to life.

Some Twitter users have criticised the word and identified the less flattering reality.

Tourism Australia’s latest ad campaign has some people scratching their heads.

On Wednesday, Tourism Australia unveiled its latest global advertising campaign for Australia, called “Come live our Philausophy”. Yes, it’s not a typo.

The tourism body said the play on words “aims to capture the philosophy of Australians and their informal approach to living”.

“At its core, Philausophy, is about giving travellers from around the world a taste of what makes Australia such an enjoyable destination by shining a spotlight on the people, lifestyle and personality that make Australian experiences so memorable,” Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.

The campaign features more than 5,000 images captured around the country, as well as videos and social content. Not to mention a book featuring Aussie icons who have shared their own personal experience as a means of explaining the Australian way of life.

This week's Essentials: Tourism Australia reveals latest campaign and invites the world to live Australia’s #Philausophy.https://t.co/NgMQI3n0Yo pic.twitter.com/zG58Ia9EtD — Tourism Australia (@TourismAus) October 30, 2019

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth, who is not only known for his role as Thor in the Marvel films but is also the Global Ambassador for Tourism Australia, was on board for the campaign.

“To say that Australians are laid back, outgoing, and have a great sense of humour would be both buying into widely-known clichés and admitting an absolute truth,” Hemsworth said in a statement. “An incredible sense of adventure and an insistence on having a great time is truly born into our DNA.”

The “Philausophy” campaign features a video showcasing Aussie beaches, the iconic Sydney Harbour and – of course – native animals like the kangaroo.

“We love people coming to visit us, so we can show them where we live and what we do,” Brenda Miley from Let’s Go Surfing said in the video.

But not everyone was buying into the ad campaign. One video on Twitter mocked the ad campaign, pointing Australia’s mistreatment of refugees on Manus Island, while using upbeat music in the background.

“You put us in a prison, in a tropical island”, Abdul Aziz Muhamat who has been on the island for six years, said in the video.

Other Twitter users highlighted the reality of what was happening in Australia.

Australia has big worries because of this “no worries” BS : human rights, environmental ecocide. Australia tortures people and has the worst extinction rate on planet earth – to start with two major issues… #philausophy #extinction #torture #ClimateCrisis https://t.co/25CE4tWtth — Sarah Halls (@clearticulation) October 31, 2019

While others criticised the word Philausophy.

The rest of the world will think we can't spell. Makes us sound 'dorky'. Pretty much like 'where the bloody hell…' Tourists never 'live' or 'think' as the locals do. It just doesn't make any sense, who the bloody hell came up with this nonsense word?#seeaustralia #philausophy — Bygone Diva (@BygoneDiva) October 30, 2019

Most ridiculous made-up word ever! A shocker of a slogan. #philausophy — ????Jane Jenkins (@JaneJen46458132) October 31, 2019

While Darren Capewell of the Wula Gura Nyinda Eco Cultural Adventures of Western Australia was in the video, some Twitter users pinpointed the overall lack of diversity in the campaign.

Why is every ad about #Australia the same? Everyone I meet who hasn’t been thinks it’s filled with white people on beaches and kangaroos galore because that’s all these ads ever show. Showcase our Indigenous history (instead of 1 sec of it) or our multiculturalism. #philausophy https://t.co/68pI1om8p8 — WordsUntangled (@WordsUntangled) October 30, 2019

Hate to play the diversity card, but this is such an over-hashed and whitewashed version of what it means to be Australian. There's such a thing as an Australia beyond the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney — itsdarrenlow (@itsdarrenlow) October 30, 2019

While it may not be quite as controversial as the campaign featuring Lara Bingle which had been banned and then reinstated in the UK, perhaps there is still a way to go to get an ad campaign that truly reflects what Australia is like.

