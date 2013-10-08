Twitter Pays $US100,000 Per Year For Exclusive Access To Its Hip Outdoor Deck

Twitter has to pay about $US100,000 per month for exclusive access to the 9th floor roof deck located on top of San Francisco’s historic Market Square building,

according to its lease.

We first saw Quartz’s Zach Seward tweet about the cost of the roof deck.

For the entire space, which Twitter moved into just last year, it must pay roughly $US7.5 million per year in rent.

Twitter is also reportedly in talks to open up an additional office adjacent to its current HQ.

The microblogging platform, which just filed its IPO last week, is likely to be valued at $US20 billion or higher in its first trade.

