Someone is selling 32 million Twitter passwords on the dark web

Login information for 32 million Twitter accounts is circulating online, just days after information from social networks LinkedIn, VK and Myspace was posted online following earlier hacks.

TechCrunch reports that the information is being shared online by the same person who originally shared the hacked passwords from VK.

There’s no evidence that Twitter itself has been hacked. Instead, it seems that the stolen passwords, emails, and usernames were collected using malware that tricked people into entering their login information.

The release of the data is likely to cause another wave of Twitter account hacks and takeovers. We’ve already seen several high-profile accounts like the NFL, Katy Perry, Mark Zuckerberg, and Drake taken over because they likely reused their passwords. If one account is affected by a breach, then hackers are able to use that password to get into other accounts.

If you are one of those people who uses the same password on multiple accounts, here is some advice on fixing that.

