Twitter Goofed Last Night And Made A Lot Of Users Think Their Accounts Had Been Hacked

Last night, Twitter accidentally sent an email to a lot of users asking them to change their passwords. The email suggested their accounts had been hacked. Twitter now says it messed up and the password changes weren’t necessary.

The email read:

Most users who received this notification weren’t being hacked, TechCrunch reports.

Twitter has since issued the following statement, acknowledging the mess-up:

“We unintentionally sent some password reset notices tonight due to a system error. We apologise to the affected users for the inconvenience.”

