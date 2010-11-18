Twitter Partners With Gnip To Sell Access To Its Firehose

Nick Saint
Social media analytics company Gnip just announced that it is partnering with Twitter to sell access to Twitter’s data.

Gnip is offering limited access to Twitter’s firehose through three products:

  • Twitter Halfhose: 50% of all tweets.
  • Twitter Decahose: 10% of all tweets.
  • Twitter Mentionhose: All tweets that mention Twitter users, including retweets.

These products are for companies to perform analytics only — the licenses don’t give companies the right to display tweets or to resell the data.

ReadWriteWeb reports that access to Halfhose is going to be sold for $360,000 per year.

