Twitter, Palm Pre Show Up In New Sprint Commercial

Sprint Nextel (S), the no. 3 wireless carrier, is finally looking hip in its new TV commercials. Instead of old-timey black-and-white video of CEO Dan Hesse in a cab or a diner, the company is finally talking up its mobile Internet service.

Witness its new TV spot, full of sharp graphics; a flash of its forthcoming, exclusive Palm Pre smartphone; and even a reference to Twitter, the buzzy mobile service du jour: “233,000 people just Twittered on Twitter. 26% of you viewing this have no idea what that means.” (Some would say its characterization of Twitter — a bunch of small birds fighting for attention to talk about themselves — isn’t far off the mark, either.)



