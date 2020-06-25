Residents of Palm Beach, Florida, erupted at a town meeting after masks were made mandatory. Twitter users were quick to compare the intense backlash to an episode of Parks and Recreation.

Screenshot/PBCTV/Getty Images Left, a woman speaks at the Palm Beach County Commision meeting on June 23, 2020, and right, a still from the NBC Universal TV show Parks and Recreation.

Residents of Palm Beach County, Florida, erupted at a commissioners meeting on Tuesday over a new mandatory mask policy, prompting Twitter users to compare the angry outbursts to an episode of the NBC television show “Parks and Recreation.”

Palm Beach County commissioners unanimously voted to make masks mandatory after a fiery debate on Tuesday, during which residents voiced their displeasure against the rule.

“You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that mask is killing people,” said one woman. “We the people are waking up, and we know what citizen’s arrest is. Because citizen’s arrests are already happening. And every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws is going to be arrested … for crimes against humanity.”

“The problem with humanity today is ignorance, arrogance, and apathy,” said another. “Keep taking the road of least resistance. Keep listening to the TV brainwashing you from birth.”

“They want to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out the door,” one woman said. “You’re all turning your backs on it.”

“I don’t wear a mask for the same reason I don’t wear underwear … things gotta breathe,” said another.

Let's check in on Palm Beach County pic.twitter.com/OeGtU0oQxz — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) June 24, 2020

Scientists and global health bodies have encouraged people to wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and studies have shown that masks and other protective gear have been found the minimise infection.

But masks have become a polarising flashpoint during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the angry Palm Beach residents and compared the backlash to an episode of “Parks and Recreation,” a fictional comedy show that takes place at the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana.

Some episodes have featured dramatized reenactments of town hall meetings attended by angry residents.

If y’all need a reference as to why those anti mask people are being compared to the people of Paunee from parks and rec, here it is…???????? pic.twitter.com/6yoCSp0c6t — … (@conytrevors) June 24, 2020

I thought Parks and Rec was caricaturizing these meetings hahhaha — elifzuhal (@elifzuhal) June 25, 2020

I didn’t realize just how realistic Parks and Rec was with how they portrayed town meetings ???? https://t.co/sYPBsh51bD — Juanolingus (@el_juap0) June 25, 2020

I feel like I’m living an episode of Parks and Recreation and this woman is DEFINITELY related to Marsha and Marshall Langman. Wow. I’ll tell you what, WOW. https://t.co/NBJA51y3Dz — Joni Newman (@jonimnewman) June 25, 2020

