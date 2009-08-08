Twitter Outage Ruins Live Coverage Of Circumcision (Thankfully)

Twitter was wiped out for a good portion of the morning yesterday because of a denial of service attack, which also affected Facebook and other large Web sites.



Neither site lost any material revenue — especially Twitter, which has no material revenue. But the key to a social networking site (and any communications utility) is 100% availability, so both sites lost a little bit on that front.

But thank goodness for the Wall Street Journal, which dug up some serious effects from yesterday’s Twitter outage.

An ad exec couldn’t live tweet a circumcision. “Thursday’s outage foiled Ian Schafer, the CEO of Deep Focus interactive ad agency in New York. Mr. Schafer, who prides himself on live-tweeting conferences and events to his nearly 5,000 followers, was preparing to live-tweet from a bris, a Jewish circumcision rite, for two baby boys.”

MC Hammer’s day was ruined. From the WSJ: “My baby wasn’t acting right. Did I notice it was out? That would be the equivalent to asking, did you notice you woke up?” says Mr. Hammer, whose given name is Stanley Burrell. “My immediate thought was, ‘There is no replacing this platform…I couldn’t satisfy the need to communicate.'”

Read the whole story at the WSJ >

