A Group Of Hackers Says It Brought Down Twitter Yesterday Just For 'Lulz'

A bunch of hackers, the Underground Nazi Hacktivist Group (UGNazi), say they were responsible for Twitter’s outage yesterday.In an interview with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for the group named Cosmo was pleasantly surprised how simple it was to take down the social network.



“It wasn’t really difficult at all, I myself honestly thought Twitter would be more protected from a DDoS attack, but I guess not,” he said.

The group has provided a few reasons for hacking Twitter. One said it was to retaliate against Twitter supporting Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA), a proposed law that would allow companies and U.S government agencies to share private online data from users in order to try and prevent cyber attacks and up security.

UGNazi also provided another, less impressive reason to The Telegraph.

“The attack was mainly for the ‘lulz.’ It goes to show what we are capable of, ” Cosmo stated.

Twitter denies that UGNazi was responsible for the blackout and blames yesterday’s fail whale on a cascaded bug.

