Twitter, The Site For 140-Character Messages, Wants To Broadcast Original Videos

Twitter executives are hitting up Hollywood producers and networks to try to put together an original video series that will stream on Twitter’s website and apps, AdWeek reports.Cue the groans from Silicon Valley. rumours of a Twitter TV show have circulated for years, apparently the product of wild-eyed brainstorms at Twitter headquarters for ideas on promoting Twitter to mainstream users.



But Twitter is hitting the mainstream now—and its sales hiring is kicking into overdrive and that expanding team needs more inventory to sell.

Twitter has also reengineered its website and mobile apps to display so-called “Expanded Tweets,” which include articles, images, and video.

It recently partnered with Nascar to debut a new page format built around the hashtag “#nascar,” which instead of just displaying related tweets, showed selected tweets from Nascar drivers and a range of images from a live Nascar race. (Hashtags are Twitter’s format for search keywords.)

Those moves are both hints at how Twitter could showcase original video.

Twitter wouldn’t actually make the show, according to AdWeek, but it would broadcast it on its site, much as it’s doing with Pepsi’s “Live for Now” concert series, and sell multimillion-dollar ad packages against it.

We haven’t independently verified AdWeek‘s report, but we can’t help noticing that Twitter sales chief Adam Bain seems to be spending a lot of time in LA lately.

