We Went To Twitter And Facebook And It's Impossible To Decide Which Place We'd Rather Work

Imagine that you have the right degree, you impressed the right people, and aced your interviews at Facebook and Twitter in Silicon Valley. While accomplishing that may have been a long, daunting task, your hyper-employable bad-to-the-bone self now faces the toughest challenge of all — deciding which place you’d rather work.

We checked out both companies’ headquarters to see what they’re like as work environments.

First, we went to Facebook …

Robert Johnson for Business Insider It doesn’t matter where Facebook is located, it has the Mark Zuckerberg fame factor going for it along with an impressive design. This office space is where Zuck works with colleagues. The windows on each side have a piece of paper taped up saying, ‘Please don’t feed the animals :)’ That walkway is the same colour as the Golden Gate Bridge.

Facebook occupies the former sprawling complex of Sun Microsystems, just north of Palo Alto on the way to San Francisco. There isn’t much around the campus, but once inside workers are treated to a mecca of urban amenities. There’s an array of restaurants, everything from sushi to a BBQ joint employing a Georgia chef. There is also a styling salon, a transportation center, and vending machines to serve workers every tech-addled need.

Robert Johnson for Business Insider Facebook also boasts plenty of old-school video games and pinball machines for that downtime when workers are not fully engaged with uniting the world.

Twitter is right near San Francisco’s Tenderloin District …

It’s in a throbbing urban center with fresh refinement alongside up-and-coming urban grit. Inside the 1937 Art Deco building’s lobby, is the original sprawling array of stone and bronze designed to leave all memory of the 1929 stock market crash in the dust.

Robert Johnson for Business Insider Twitter offers something that not even Facebook can match, San Francisco city life and an Art Deco era building.

Several floors up, Twitter inverts the lobby vibe with a rustic, woodsy-themed decor inspired after its bird-based logo.

Both places offer an expansive array of perks, and we’ll be highlighting both tours in upcoming photo-essays. But these photos show what left us undecided on which company tempted us the most.

