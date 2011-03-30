Here Are 9 Celebs Who Are Totally Bamboozled By Twitter

Photo: ap
Twitter and celebrities have been fast friends since the start.Ashton Kutcher led the world of Hollywood into the Twitterverse, and soon celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga became megatweeters.
And yeah, some of them even get paid to do it.
But some celebrities are still a little dazed and confused by the social networking platform — even if they actually have an account.
Oprah spent Sunday evening tweeting to promote the new schedule on the Oprah Winfrey Network. But some things mystified her.
She's still the queen of media. Just not social media.
Following a Twitter tutorial segment on 'Live with Regis and Kelly' on Feb. 1, Regis promised to tweet throughout the day. He started off strong, but Kelly sold him out. 'Here's how he really tweets,' tweets Kelly Ripa. 'It's Gelman.' Despite the coaching, his tweets slowly waned to a halt just five minutes after his east coast broadcast ended. His 'official' Twitter account from 2010, however, shows a Twitter-savvy Philbin. Which lends the question, how many celebs actually tweet themselves?
In a case of the blind leading the blind, Regis urges Josh Charles to post his first tweet. 'Do you have your tweet gun?' asks Regis. And to the audience's uproarious laughter, Charles responds, 'I think I found someone who knows less about it than me.'
He eventually figured it out. His first tweet? 'Getting my Philbin on.' It's also his only tweet.
Video below.
She always says on 'The View' that she doesn't get Twitter and won't tweet. If you've read any of 'her' tweets in the past, that was an impostor. And Whoopi has made sure to get those accounts suspended.
Only thing is, she has never tweeted. Nor does she plan to. At least it's a good strategy to detract impostors.
Twitter is not Facebook, Lindsay.
The limit it actually 140 characters. But in her defence, Drew Barrymore has come a long way on Twitter. On April 2009, she told Kelly Ripa on 'Live with Regis & Kelly,' 'I don't know what twittering is, and people keep trying to explain it to me, but I don't want to know. I don't want to know how it works. I don't want to know how to do it. I don't want to know anything.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.