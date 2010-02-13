'Twitter Olympics' Rules Baffle Athletes

This year’s 2010 Winter Olympics athletes were a bit confused about what they could and could not post on their personal Twitter and Facebook accounts.



The IOC Blogging Guidelines for the 2010 Games note that athletes and other “accredited persons” can’t comment or post pictures and video of confidential, behind-the-scenes operations. They also can’t “report” or take pictures of other athletes, and need to keep their updates “confined solely to their own personal Olympic-related experience.”

No sound or moving images (including sequences of still photographs which simulate moving images) of any Olympic events, including sporting action, Opening, Closing and Medal Ceremonies or other activities which occur within any zone which requires an Olympic identity and accreditation card (or ticket) for entry.

“You can’t act as a journalist if you aren’t,” Bob Condron, the Director of Media Services for the United States Olympic Committee, told Wired. “You need to do things in a first person way.”

Speedskater Nick Pearson wrote last week on his Twitter account: “Due to Olympic regulations I can no longer post pics on Twitter through the Olympics. But I will still keep you updated!!!!!!!!”

Skier Lindsey Vonn also got confused, and told regulators “there is a lot of conflicting information.” But then she cleared things up… on Twitter:

But the scare might make athletes Twitter shy, despite Condron telling Wired that these are “the Twitter Olympics.”

So far it seems like the athletes are updating. Speedskater Pearson wrote: “After all has been cleared up, pictures are a go!!!! Just nothing from the competitions or the opening and closing ceremonies!” And posted this Twitpic:

We’ll bring you more Twitter updates from athletes throughout the week. So check back!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.