Twitter's Co-Founders Unveil Their First New Project

Photo: Ev Williams

Twitter co-founders Ev Williams and Biz Stone have announced the first project out of their incubator/investment vehicle Obvious Corp, and it’s called “Lift.”Right now the details are scant. It’s “an interesting new application for unlocking human potential through positive reinforcement.”



What’s more interesting is the “partnership” model under which they’re doing it. The blog post says Obvious will either build or invest in apps, which is pretty straightforward, but also “partner.”

Lift is a partnership. What this means is that “The Obvious Corporation will assist the talented Lift team with strategy, design, funding, recruiting—in general, we’ll be helpful wherever possible. In exchange, Obvious will own some equity in Lift.” So “partnering” sounds like a more hands-on version of venture investing, but it will be interesting to see how it pans out and if it’s really different from investing or incubating.

And of course, it’ll be great to see what the Lift product actually does.

