Here's How The Big Names Reacted To SCOTUS On Twitter

Photo: AP

Seconds after the Supreme Court read its ruling on the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers, reporters and political groups on both sides took to Twitter to voice their triumph or outrage over the decision. Before anyone held an interview on the decision, Twitter shows the best unedited reactions to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision.



In fact, some lawmakers even got the ruling wrong. Following incorrect reports from CNN and Fox News, Rep. Justin Amash accidentally tweeted about the Supreme Court overturning Obamacare, and said it was a “big win,” even though the Republican argued to repeal the health care law.

