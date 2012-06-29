Here's How The Big Names Reacted To SCOTUS On Twitter

Elena Schneider
michele bachmann debate

Photo: AP

Seconds after the Supreme Court read its ruling on the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers, reporters and political groups on both sides took to Twitter to voice their triumph or outrage over the decision. Before anyone held an interview on the decision, Twitter shows the best unedited reactions to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision. 

In fact, some lawmakers even got the ruling wrong. Following incorrect reports from CNN and Fox News, Rep. Justin Amash accidentally tweeted about the Supreme Court overturning Obamacare, and said it was a “big win,” even though the Republican argued to repeal the health care law

Patrick Gaspard, Director of Democratic National Committee

Andrea Saul, Romney for President Press Secretary

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor

Rep. Michele Bachmann

John Boehner, Speaker of the House

Glenn Thrush, Politico reporter

Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader

Glenn Beck, former Fox News host and radio host

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Legal Analyst

Can't get enough health care news?

Find Out How Potential Romney Running Mates Feel About Health Care >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.