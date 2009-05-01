Twitter Now Mainstream Enough To Be Basis For Lame PR Campaigns

Congratulations Twitter founders Ev, Biz, and Jack: You’ve made it far enough into the mainstream lexicon that companies are now spending good money to send out obnoxious press releases just about their Twitter accounts.



This one, which we received this morning from women’s site Betty Confidential, is perhaps the silliest we’ve seen.

Ashton Kutcher following @WillShake

Will’s tweets on celebs and current events draw interest from @aplusk

NEW YORK, April 30, 2009. Ashton Kutcher is following @WillShake, a persona for William Shakespeare created last week in honour of The Bard’s birthday by www.BettyConfidential.com, the fastest growing women’s Web site. Though Kutcher has more than 1.4 million followers on Twitter, he currently follows only about 137, including @WillShake.

“We’re thrilled to have one of the most famous tweeters follow this fun persona we created,” said Myrna Blyth, editor–in–chief, www.BettyConfidential.com. “Our Shakespeare has lot to say about today’s celebrities and society, and we’ve gotten a great reaction from people who want to hear it.”

Some recent tweets, penned by BettyConfidential’s in–house tweeter, Carrie Seim, include:

Want tat. “I Luv Anne Hathaway” Cuz wife won’t know which Anne Hathaway I mean. Damn it feels good to be a wordsmith. 11:15 AM Apr 27th from web

@Madonna — A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a horse? Not so much. LOL. LOL. 1:21 PM Apr 27th from web

Got after it w/ some wanton maidens this weekend. Thrice. Time to change the sheets. Out, out, damn spot. 1:25 PM Apr 26th from web

2 International Households of Pancakes, both alike in dignity. In which shall I eat my birthday shortstack? 8:21 PM Apr 23rd from web

For a complete list of tweets follow @WillShake on Twitter.

Follow BettyConfidential.com @BettyBuzz.



The good news is that Twitter is emerging from its awkward, nerdy phase, where talking about it in public made you feel a little weird — sort of like talking about the Web in 1995. But now Twitter will have to keep up with the masses so its long-term growth chart looks more like Facebook’s and not Friendster’s.

