Twitter Changes Its Homepage To Own The Fact That It's A Media Platform

Twitter has begun rolling out a new homepage. That’s significant because it’s the first thing most new users see of Twitter and it’s Twitter’s best chance to make a first impression. While Twitter has millions and millions of registered users, it actually has few active users.



The new homepage owns the fact that apparently most Twitter users are fine just following people and not tweeting: its big pitch is “Follow your interests.” Twitter is a media platform, just like TV and newspapers, and it’s starting to behave like one, with a focus on advertising and brand marketing and this new homepage.

(Via Mashable)

