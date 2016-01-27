Scott Olson/Getty Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter just named its new CMO: Leslie Berland, who most recently served as American Express’s EVP of Global Advertising, Marketing and Digital Partnerships.

Berland started working at American Express in 2005 as the company’s vice president of corporate communications.

CEO Jack Dorsey announced the news in a tweet Tuesday morning.

There’s been executive turnover at the company recently — this week, execs including Twitter’s product head Kevin Weil, media head Katie Jacobs Stanton, senior vice president of engineering Alex Roetter, vice president of human resources Brian Schipper, and Vine head Jason Toff all stepped down.

Re/code’s Kara Swisher reported Monday that Berland was likely to be the company’s new CMO.

