Twitter Names Its IPO Price At Between $US17 And $US20 Per Share

Twitter named its IPO price at between $US17 and $US20 per share, according to a new SEC filing out today.

The company plans to sell 70 million shares.

At the midpoint, the company would raise nearly $US1.3 billion and the offering would value Twitter at more than $US12 billion.

This is pretty much on par with expectations.

Twitter has also moved the pricing of its offering up by more than a week, to November 6, according to The New York Times.

