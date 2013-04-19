Here's Your Complete Tour Of The New Twitter Music App

ScreenshotTwitter launched a new music discovery app called Twitter Music today.



The app connects to your Spotify or Rdio account and lets you play songs that your Twitter connections are listening to.

It also lets you browse through popular artists trending outside your Twitter network and recommends other songs based on the artists your already follow on Twitter.

If you don’t have a Spotify or Rdio account, you can only listen to a short 30 second preview of each song from iTunes.

We took the app for a spin this morning. It’s gorgeous. Songs that you’re Twitter friends are listening to show up in an attractive tile layout. You just tap a tile to start streaming the song.

You can download Twitter Music for iPhone right here. It’s not available on Android or other platforms yet.

