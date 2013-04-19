Here's Your Complete Tour Of The New Twitter Music App

ScreenshotTwitter launched a new music discovery app called Twitter Music today.
The app connects to your Spotify or Rdio account and lets you play songs that your Twitter connections are listening to.
It also lets you browse through popular artists trending outside your Twitter network and recommends other songs based on the artists your already follow on Twitter.
If you don’t have a Spotify or Rdio account, you can only listen to a short 30 second preview of each song from iTunes.
We took the app for a spin this morning. It’s gorgeous. Songs that you’re Twitter friends are listening to show up in an attractive tile layout. You just tap a tile to start streaming the song.
You can download Twitter Music for iPhone right here. It’s not available on Android or other platforms yet.
If you already have your Twitter account synced with your iPhone, then all you have to do is tap your name. Otherwise, you'll have to enter your Twitter user name and password.
Now you're connected! Here's what the Twitter Music profile page looks like. Now let's start listening to some music.
The #NowPlaying page shows you what your friends are listening to. Their Twitter photo shows up in the top left corner of each tile. Tap a tile to start playing the song your Twitter friend likes.
Here's what it looks like when playing a song. The tile expands to give you a bit more information about the artist. You'll also notice a spinning record in the bottom left corner of the screen that shows you what song is playing.
When you tap the spinning record at the bottom of the screen, you get a pop-up window with more details about the track.
If you tap on an artist, you can check out their Twitter account. You also have the option to follow the artist on Twitter.
The suggested tab shows you songs based on the artists you follow on Twitter. We don't follow any right now, so this tab is empty.
