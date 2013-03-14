Twitter Is Getting Into The Music Business

Photo: Creative Tools

Twitter is entering the music business, CNET’s Casey Newton reports.Twitter quietly acquired music-discovery startup We Are Hunted last year, according to CNET.



Since the acquisition, Twitter has been using its technology to develop an app called Twitter Music, a person familiar with the situation told CNET.

The app will suggest artists and songs to listen to based on the music-related accounts users follow on Twitter. Twitter Music will stream songs using SoundCloud. That means users likely won’t be limited to only mainstream tracks, as SoundCloud features music from lesser-known artists. If the suggested song isn’t available on SoundCloud, the app will direct you to a song preview from iTunes.

Twitter Music will have four main tabs: “Suggested” to discover songs based on the accounts you follow, “#NowPlaying” to recommend songs from the people who tweet with that hashtag, “Popular” for songs trending on We Are Hunted, and “Emerging” to discover songs from up-and-coming artists.

A version of Twitter Music could launch on Apple’s iPhones and iPads by the end of the month, according to CNET.

