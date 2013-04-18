For Some Reason, Twitter Releases A Music Discovery App

Twitter has released Twitter Music, a music discovery app currently available in the App Store.



Developers will bring it to Android down the road.

The app brings all order of music-related data to your device – follow musicians’ tweets, find artists on the rise based on social media chatter, browse artists’ profiles, and listen to their songs.

It will pull sample songs from iTunes by default, but subscribers to Spotify and Rdio can log in to these services and expand the app’s capabilities.

We find one of the most intriguing features to be the ability to instantly see and listen to artists that other musicians follow on Twitter. If you love Wiz Khalifa, for example, Twitter points out that you can see all the singers and bands that he follows and listen to their songs.

The service is rolling out at music.twitter.com – if it’s not currently available for you, it will be soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.