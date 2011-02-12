The Great Egyptian Tweetfest Took Place Mostly Along The US's Eastern Seaboard

Last night, when Mubarak finally stepped up to the podium, Twitter exploded with tweets about what many thought would be the Egyptian president’s resignation speech. Watch for the sudden surge in tweets at around the 0:12 mark.



Another thing to take away from this video is looking at where people are tweeting from. All of Europe (minus Russia) was abuzz about Mubarak on Twitter while hardly anyone in the Mountain States of the US tweeted.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.