People are freaking out because Twitter made a tiny change

Twitter is making its new Moments feature more prominent across its website and apps, and it’s not making many people happy.

Moments is the new section of Twitter that curates news stories and live events. It also features content from certain partners like BuzzFeed.

This week, Twitter moved the tab for Moments next to the Home tab where the Notifications tab used to be.

It looks like this:

And it’s upsetting a lot of power Twitter users:

Did they just move Moments up before Notifications on the web application to trick me into clicking on Moments?!

— Rae Votta (@raevotta) December 4, 2015

How do you get people to use Twitter Moments? Move the button to where people click to see if anyone’s interacting with them.

— Steven Rich (@dataeditor) December 4, 2015

I feel personally violated that Twitter has switched Notifications and Moments. My muscle memory is totally messed up now

— Christina Warren (@film_girl) December 4, 2015

And so on.

The conspiracy theory is that Twitter is trying to trick users into looking at Moments by putting the tab where Notifications used to be.

Moments is an important new product for Twitter. The company has struggled to get new users on the platform, and Moments is a way for it to attract people who use Twitter to consume content instead of create it. The company even launched an ad campaign recently to promote Moments, but the commercials were criticised for not doing a good job at explaining what the feature is for.

