The Most Influential Person On Twitter Is Someone You've Never Heard Of

In a blog preview for this weekend’s New York Times Magazine story about Twitter influence, David Leonhardt points out that it’s not how big your Twitter following is, but how you use it that makes you influential.



Leonhardt employed the expertise of independent twitter research firm Twitalyzer.com (this is, apparently, now a sustainable business!) to count the number of times Twitter names were mentioned by others users, including retweets. The amount a user employs the service and ultimately affects the conversation is thus measured in the Influence Index.

“The Influence Index doesn’t merely measure who’s talking on Twitter, but it also measures how much someone is affecting the conversation,” wrote Leonhardt. Thus, Lady Gaga’s score is actually low, despite her 7+ million followers, while Kim Kardashian’s is relatively high. Your influence index can be counted in the same way, although not for free. Twitalyzer offers on its front page a free rating of your “impact score, which is a 0-to-100 index that combines influence, number of followers and frequency of message writing.”

Reading through the list of influencers according to Twitalyzer, it begs the question of how useful and accurate this information really is, as far as Twitter as a tool used to spread information, especially considering the number one Twitter ‘influencer’ is someone we’ve never heard of. However, we invite you to judge for yourself.

