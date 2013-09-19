See Inside The $US350 Million Mobile Ad Company Twitter Bought Right Before Its IPO

While Twitter’s IPO is going to be a huge step forward for the company, its acquisition of mobile ad platform

MoPublast week could be what makes the difference between a flat entrance to the market and a successful opening.

MoPub is going to help Twitter with its real-time bidding adtech offering, and it could lead eventually to an internal Twitter ad exchange or an external Twitter ad network. Twitter’s revenues are likely around $US1 billion per year.

MoPub, which is based in San Francisco, has a revenue run rate of around $US100 million per year on top of that, and we understand it’s profitable.

We had lunch with MoPub CEO Jim Payne recently and he let us show you these photos from MoPub’s new office in New York.

