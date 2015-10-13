This blue dot in the Twitter app is driving people crazy

Twitter’s newest feature is causing a significant amount of outrage on the internet.

Moments, a new tab in the Twitter app that collects tweets for live events and news stories, is getting flamed by Twitter users for constantly displaying a blue dot next to its icon.

A blue dot signals unread notifications in the app, and every time Twitter refreshes Moments with new content, a blue dot appears.

A quick search of “blue dot” on Twitter produces these kind of tweets:

No, blue dot. I’m not clicking on “moments”.

— josh groban (@joshgroban) October 12, 2015

I keep seeing the blue dot on the Twitter moments tab thing and I think someone cares about me so I go a clicking….nope. No one cares

— Anyeezus (@_A_n_y_e_) October 12, 2015

It’s like Twitter is using the Moments Blue Dot to cull all the people like me with whatever neurosis that can’t deal with unread messages.

— John Sharkman (@JohnSharkman) October 12, 2015

Yeah, the blue dot next to the new ‘Moments’ tab on the Twitter app has got to go. Inappropriate.

— Christoph Knudsen (@draindesert) October 12, 2015

Keep on blue dotting, blue dot. I’m not clicking on the Moments tab.

— Betty (@BoomBoomBetty) October 12, 2015

I thought I could ignore the whole new “Moments” thing, but that little blue dot keeps pissing me off

— Jenna (@jennakoblinski) October 12, 2015

I click on the moments button just to get rid of the blue dot next to it, not to actually read anything lol.

— pam (@pamnonga) October 12, 2015

I’ve never been more annoyed by a small blue dot than this new Twitter “moments” thing

— Rozwell Kid (@RozwellKid) October 12, 2015

It turns that people are fairly anal about having unread notifications, and the inability to opt out of the Moments feature isn’t helping them cope.

The cool thing about Twitter Moments is that I’ll definitely never use it.

— Nick Keutzer (@Nick09) October 7, 2015

