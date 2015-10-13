This blue dot in the Twitter app is driving people crazy

Alex Heath
Tech Insider

Twitter’s newest feature is causing a significant amount of outrage on the internet.

Moments, a new tab in the Twitter app that collects tweets for live events and news stories, is getting flamed by Twitter users for constantly displaying a blue dot next to its icon.

A blue dot signals unread notifications in the app, and every time Twitter refreshes Moments with new content, a blue dot appears. 

A quick search of “blue dot” on Twitter produces these kind of tweets:

It turns that people are fairly anal about having unread notifications, and the inability to opt out of the Moments feature isn’t helping them cope.

