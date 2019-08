President Trump held a fiery, 75-minute press conference in which he accused the media of being “dishonest” in their reporting of the White House. While the media sees “chaos,” he said, the administration is actually running like a “fine-tuned machine.” People on Twitter had a field day with this phrase.

