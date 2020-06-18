A police officer is being mocked online for crying over a McMuffin, and it shows how fast-food chains are getting pulled into the debate on policing in America

Irene Jiang / Business Insider In a recent viral video on Twitter, a police officer films herself crying after being made to wait for her McDonald’s meal.

A video of a cop crying as she talks about how she was made to wait for her McDonald’s meal has Twitter abuzz.

Some Twitter users expressed sympathy for the cop and even called for boycotting McDonald’s, while others made fun of the fact that she was crying over being made to wait for a McMuffin.

Fast-food chains are being pulled into the heart of the conflict over policing in America, as other incidents like this one show.

Most recently, three New York police officers said Shake Shack employees had intentionally poisoned their milkshakes. An investigation by the NYPD found that the milkshake machine had simply not been fully cleaned.

In a Twitter video that has over 1.1 million views, a police officer starts crying while telling viewers that she was made to wait for her McDonald’s meal after ordering ahead.

A Twitter user who posted the video wrote, “Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop [sad face emoji, angry face emoji] Come on America. We are better than this.”

The police officer, identified by the Twitter user as “Stacey,” films herself describing her experience waiting a long time for her McMuffin meal. In the video “Stacey” notes that she has paid ahead of time “so people don’t pay for my stuff because I just always like to pay for it myself.” She appears to be referencing the common practice of police officers being given free food and drinks at restaurants.

When “Stacey” is finally given her coffee without her meal, she tells the employee who hands it to her, “Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made.”

Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop???????? Come on America. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/IcudsNfVLY — ????????????Ann???????????????? (@tkag2020_ann) June 17, 2020

The Twitter user who posted the video also posted the phone number for the McDonald’s that “Stacey” went to, encouraging others to call and express their outrage. Some Twitter users commented in support of the police officer, with a few even calling for a boycott of McDonald’s.

These police officers r being hung out to dry! We need to fight for them — Coley (@colettey6) June 17, 2020

Heartbreaking. I weep for the America we've lost. Thank you Stacey, and I know true patriots join me in praying for you and ALL of our hard working police officers and first responders. No, you don't deserve this.@realDonaldTrump you need to see this. #BackTheBlue — debp⭐⭐⭐ (@dporter721) June 17, 2020

It brought me tears watching this brave police officer I will never Go to @McDonalds anymore wont miss the junk food nor its coffee — Vie???? (@Vicky632501) June 17, 2020

Others lampooned her for crying over what they perceived to be a trivial matter.

Not sure anyone who falls apart like this over an egg mcmuffin should be in possession of a firearm. — Palle! ???????? (@Palle_Hoffstein) June 17, 2020

Lmao she thinks fast food workers have time to delay her order intentionally as if they aren’t constantly being micromanaged, or that they can even keep track of who had a single egg mcmuffin — Feminist Gaston (@jonstabb) June 17, 2020

If waiting for a breakfast sandwich causes you to have a mental breakdown you clearly should not be a cop. — Turner (@NotEskomo) June 17, 2020

The officers who killed Brianna Taylor still haven't been arrested and this officer karen is upset over a McMuffin — Really wanted Healthcare reform. (@RjMoffa) June 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that fast food chains have been pulled into the policing debate that currently has America’s full attention.

Earlier this week, three New York police officers went to the hospital after consuming milkshakes from Shake Shack which they said contained suspicious substances. Police unions and associations condemned the incident as a targeted attack on police officers. But an NYPD investigation into the incident found no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees, instead discovering that a cleaning solution hadn’t been thoroughly rinsed from a milkshake machine.

In January, a cop resigned after admitting he had written “f—ing pig” on his own McDonald’s receipt and blaming an employee for it. In December, Starbucks addressed allegations from police officers who said they were denied service in Riverside, California, saying the officers were made to wait “five minutes.”

Fast-food chains are being increasingly influenced by consumers to take a stance against police brutality. While many have released statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, some activists are asking for companies to take more concrete action to combat systemic racism.

