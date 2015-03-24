Twitter mocked Ted Cruz's 'imagine' speech with John Lennon jokes

Reuters Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

During his presidential campaign announcement speech today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) repeatedly asked his audience to “imagine” a more conservative American government — and Twitter noticed.

“Imagine healthcare reform that keeps government out of the way between you and your doctor,” Cruz said at one point during his Monday speech. “Imagine a simple flat tax that lets every American fill out his or her taxes on a postcard. Imagine abolishing the IRS.”

Democratic operatives, reporters, and other observers mocked the riff by comparing it to John Lennon’s famous “Imagine” song that similarly asked his listeners to picture a better world.

The spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, Mo Elleithee, even weighed in with some “Imagine” lyrics:

Imagine all the people…..

— Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) March 23, 2015

You may say I’m a dreamerBut I’m not the only oneI hope someday you’ll join usAnd the world will be as one

— Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) March 23, 2015

Here are some other tweets joining in on the fun:

Imagine there’s no HeavenIt isn’t hard to dooooCommon Core outlaws itJobs, jobs, jobs for youuuuu

— Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) March 23, 2015

Imagine having to go through this a dozen more times over the next two months…

— Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) March 23, 2015

I totally am, now. RT @nahaltoosi: Imagine having a hot fudge sundae …

— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 23, 2015