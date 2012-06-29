Small Twitter Advertiser Calls Some Mobile Ad Results "Staggering"

Twitter’s revenue god, Adam Bain.

While everyone else flails around and tries to find a way to make mobile ads work, Twitter is quietly cashing in.More than half of the company’s revenue now comes from mobile, Shira Ovide of the Wall Street Journal reports.



And, at least in the early going, Twitter ads appear to be more effective on mobile than they are on the desktop.

Twitter ads are also the same on mobile and the desktop, which other forms of digital advertising aren’t. This makes life easier for advertisers, who don’t have to futz with different ad campaigns.

The restaurant chain PF Chang ran a small time-sensitive Twitter ad campaign earlier this year, and a digital marketing executive at the company called the results “staggering.”

PF Chang spent $25,000 targeting offer ads at Twitter users who searched for “Chinese New Year” and other terms. More than 1 million users clicked on the ads, retweeted them, or interacted with them in some way. And 70% of those who interacted were mobile users.

Based on the success of the ads, PF Chang quickly launched another Twitter campaign, but this one flopped. The second one wasn’t time-sensitive. Rather, it was designed to “build awareness,” which the company now thinks Twitter isn’t good for.

Both of these campaigns are very small in the grand scheme, but the first anecdote is encouraging.

More broadly, Twitter’s ads–text and links–seem ideally suited to mobile.

The early anecdotal results for Facebook’s new mobile ads (which are similar to Twitter’s) is also positive.

And Google’s search, obviously, is well-suited to mobile.

Beyond that, though, what most people think of as “mobile ads”–display advertising–has been more challenging. And it will likely stay that way, especially on mobile phones (tablets are different).

Read Shira Ovide’s WSJ article here >

SEE ALSO: Facebook Has Completely Sandbagged Estimates–Get Ready For An “Upside Surprise!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.