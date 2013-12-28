Wall Street Thinks Twitter Is The Most Mispriced Stock On The Market

Twitter had a terrible Friday, dropping 13% to about $US63.75. Among other things, it got downgraded by Macquarie, which simply said, “too far, too fast.”

Twitter shares also hold the distinction of having overshot its average analyst price target by more than any other stock in the S&P 500,

according to data from Bespoke Investment Group and Bloomberg.

Bespoke’s numbers were based on prices at around noon. Relative today’s closing price, Twitter is 30.55% from its average price target.

